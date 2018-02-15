Officials studying Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas to review policies

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to plow through close to a dozen policies and agreements when it meets Thursday.

The site of the future Raiders football stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The nine-member board is nearing final review of a stadium development agreement with the Oakland Raiders that will enable the team to build a 65,000-seat domed stadium, relocate and play NFL games and host other activities, including home UNLV football games, in a venue suitable for large-scale events.

Final approval is expected March 1.

Thursday’s meeting will be live-streamed and begins at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

