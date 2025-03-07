Over 1K Allegiant Stadium hospitality jobs in limbo as Levy exits

From high-speed rail to major Strip developments, here are projects to watch in 2025

With Oak View Group taking over as Allegiant Stadium's concessionaire in April 2025, Levy Restaurants, the soon-to-be former food and beverage operator at the $2 billion facility, is laying off over 1,000 employees.

With Oak View Group taking over as Allegiant Stadium’s concessionaire next month, Levy Restaurants, the soon-to-be former food and beverage operator at the $2 billion facility, is laying off over 1,000 employees.

Oak View will take over food and beverage operations on April 1, with Levy laying off 1,102 employees effective March 31, according to a Feb. 20 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter filed by Levy.

Of those losing their stadium-related jobs are 216 bartenders, 140 waiters/waitresses, 94 cashiers, 87 supervisors, 83 dishwashers and a number of executives.

“Unfortunately, all Levy employees at the location will be impacted by this closure and their employment will end on March 31, 2025, unless they transfer to another Levy venue or a role within our parent company, Compass Group,” Jennifer Hao, regional director of human resources for Levy wrote in the letter. “At this time, we believe this separation will be permanent. There are no bumping rights involved since Levy’s entire operation at the location will be closed.”

Levy served as Allegiant Stadium’s concessionaire since it opened, after being hired by the Raiders in 2019 as the $2 billion facility was being built.

Levy still has a prominent presence in Las Vegas as the concessionaire of T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Ballpark and Lee’s Family Forum.

“It is our hope that many of the team members included in this list will transfer to other available roles within the company,” Hao wrote.

Ken Gaber, president of OVG Hospitality, said the company is working with the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium to hire as many of the hospitality employees at the stadium as they can as they take over food and beverage options next month. OVG began its Allegiant Stadium hiring process this week hosting a trio of open calls in Las Vegas.

“We will be connecting with all concessions, premium, culinary, and bartending staff in the coming days and will prioritize hiring back existing employees, both full-time and part-time, and both front of the house and back of house,” said in a statement. “We are committed to working with all parties to make the process as seamless and efficient as possible.”

The hiring process continues next week with open calls planned for noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14 at WSKY Stadium, located on Polaris Avenue, across from Allegiant Stadium.

