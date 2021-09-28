Over 300 fans received 1st vaccine shot ahead of Raiders game

Between Friday and Sunday 330 more fans received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on site at Allegiant Stadium, according to the Raiders.

People line up to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Between the first two home games of the 2021 NFL season, 617 fans have received their first dose of the vaccine, a requirement for fans 12 and over to attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season. Fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend Raiders games at Allegiant without wearing a mask, while those who are partially vaccinated or under 12 can attend but must wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking.

Additionally, 11,309 stadiumgoers opted to use the alternate vaccination screening on site at the stadium, an option for fans who can’t or do not wish to download the Clear Health Pass app. Add in the over 10,000 fans that went the alternate screening route for Week 1, and over 21,000 fans have gone through the process at the $2 billion stadium.

Since the Raiders Sept. 13 home opener, almost 30,000 fans have downloaded the Clear app, the Raiders said.

