Parking for UNLV football could cost more than some game tickets

Some UNLV football attendees could pay more for parking than the price of a ticket to get inside Allegiant Stadium.

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The school released prices for the first two Rebels home games, with the Sept. 2 game versus Eastern Washington costing $50 for a single game parking pass at the $2 billion stadium and $150 for the Sept. 18 matchup against Iowa State.

Single game tickets range between $33 and $512 for the Eastern Washington game and between $121 and $622 for the Iowa State game, the most expensive game on the Rebels’ 2021 schedule.

Lots B, C, D, E and F are the only Allegiant Stadium lots open to single game parking; the remaining lots are for season ticket holders who met various thresholds of Rebel Athletic Fund donations.

The parking lots open four hours before kickoff to allow for tailgating to occur.

For those who’d rather park offsite, the parking garages at Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Excalibur will be available and are the closest option for football fans.

Prices for both the Eastern Washington and Iowa State games are $102 for the Delano parking garage, $55 for Mandalay Bay, $50 for Mandalay Bay’s convention center garage, $70 for the Luxor L Garage, $50 for the Excalibur and $50 for the Arena Ramp N near New York-New York and T-Mobile Arena, according the MGM Resorts’ parking website.

It’s unclear if the Raiders offsite lots are available for UNLV games, but the lots weren’t listed on UNLV football’s parking page.

UNLV officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

