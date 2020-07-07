Part-time jobs still available at Allegiant Stadium

Those looking to work inside the nearly complete $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium still have time to apply for various game-day positions.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium as it nears completion on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Crews test out various video boards inside Allegiant Stadium on June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Las Vegas Raiders)

The push continues to fill up to 4,500 part-time jobs at the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

Job categories include hospitality, food services, customer service and security, with six employers conducting the hiring, including the Raiders, Silver & Black Hospitality and ASM Global.

All departments and vendors are still hiring, but emphasis is being placed on filling open security and food and beverage services positions.

Potential candidates may apply directly at the Allegiant Stadium career website. The application site is both desktop and smartphone compatible.

All job seekers will receive a confirmation email when applications are successfully submitted.

The appropriate recruiter will contact qualified applicants to arrange follow-up interviews or to discuss next steps.

With the Raiders’ lone preseason game at Allegiant Stadium versus the Arizona Cardinals slated for Aug. 27, applicants should be available to work all Raiders home games, as well as other sporting and entertainment events.

Allegiant Stadium is 98 percent complete and on track for a July 31 substantial completion date. The first major event, a sold-out Garth Brooks concert, is scheduled for Aug. 22, with UNLV scheduled to kick off its 2020 season on Aug. 29.

