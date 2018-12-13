Stadium

Plans for bringing events to Las Vegas venues finalized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2018 - 4:29 pm
 

Las Vegas didn’t have to have a committee to get its first new sporting event of the new Las Vegas stadium era.

But new support subcommittees and sponsoring groups are now closer to being ready to assist Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create more events to fill the stadium and other Southern Nevada venues.

The Southern Nevada Sporting Event Committee recommendation establishes a system of support groups to assist the LVCVA in its efforts to attract or develop new special citywide events.

Approval came hours after the National Football League announced that the 2020 NFL Draft would be staged in Las Vegas. Draft festivities were one of the big events the committee was hoping to attract to the city as a boost to tourism. The site of the event hasn’t been disclosed, but it won’t be at the stadium, which isn’t expected to be completed by Draft Day.

“I’ve stated in a number of these meetings that the people in this community don’t realize what they’ve been able to accomplish and how quickly they’ve been able to accomplish it,” said Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain, a committee member.

“It was just a group of people that … worked together, put aside any self-interest and put together a bid package that blew away the NFL committee and the NFL owners,” Badain said.

Governor getting recommendation

The committee unanimously approved the recommendation to Gov. Brian Sandoval outlining a process for developing and retaining events to expand visitation to the area.

The committee has been working on the recommendation since June, meeting monthly at the direction of Sandoval under Chairman Paul Anderson, Sandoval’s director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The recommendation is expected to be turned over to Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak — who served on the committee in his capacity as chairman of the Clark County Commission.

In Wednesday’s final meeting of the 20-member committee, board members approved a 38-page report to the governor explaining what it considers to be the best strategy for event development and coordination as well as a suggested bill draft to be considered by the Nevada Legislature when it convenes next year.

Most of the recommendations were the same as those outlined in the committee’s Nov. 14 meeting.

Few differences

The biggest differences:

— Instead of a single Las Vegas Local Organizing Committee, the recommendation suggests one or more uncompensated ad hoc committees to be established by the LVCVA as needed. The committee reasoned that some special event bids could overlap, such as trying to attract a Super Bowl at the same time as an NCAA Basketball Final Four event, and the new plan would allow a group to focus on one event while another committee handles the other.

“It became clear that there may be a need for multiple Las Vegas Local Organizing Committees to deal with different events as they come up,” said Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis, which served as staff for the committee. “This new language is designed to address this alternative structure.”

— The formation of a Youth Sports Development Working Group was better defined. Mayor Carolyn Goodman had recommended the working group include private sector as well as public sector representatives and it was suggested that the city manager of each incorporated city in Clark County, the county manager of Clark County and the town manager of any unincorporated township of more than 6,000 people would be represented by two members from each municipality or township to address developing youth sports tournaments and events.

— The development of a 12-page bill that would be considered by Nevada lawmakers that would amend existing legislation related to county fair and recreation boards — the historic description of the LVCVA.

The proposed legislation addresses confidentiality concerns and allows the LVCVA to keep potentially proprietary information private in the same way that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development can withhold information to the public on confidential information is submitted for consideration of tax deferrals and waivers. Requests to keep information private would have to come from the leadership of the special events to the CEO of the LVCVA for consideration.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Holiday shopping and returns make this the busiest time of year for UPS
The UPS Las Vegas South facility is the company's busiest pre-load operation in the country, and it's even busier this time of year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Miltary auction at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Humvees, ammo cans, construction equipment, field gear and more is on the auction block Friday and Saturday at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. About 10,000 items in all are for sale in what GovPlanet bills as the largest auction of its kind.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vrgas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Crowds camp out for Chick-fil-A opening
Dozens of customers camped out 24 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd.
Cheapest listings for sale in Las Vegas
Listed for $39,990, 585 S. Royal Crest Circle, Unit #9 is one of the cheapest homes currently listed for sale in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Terry Miller discusses Convention Center
Project Manager Terry Miller explains the phases of Convention Center construction.
Zappos treats their team members on Cyber Monday
Zappos rolls out a variety of food, drinks and special activities for all team members at their downtown Las Vegas headquarters for Cyber Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Team Hybrid at the 2019-Model Motor Trend International Auto Show
Among the companies showing off the 2019 model cars, Team Hybrid shows off its modified cars. Las Vegas resident David David talks about the team, which is in its ninth year exhibiting at the show, and his show car.
Black Friday Shoppers at downtown Summerlin and at the Arsenal
Black Friday shoppers at downtown Summerlin and at the Arsenal. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfYe
Black Friday shopping in Las Vegas
Black Friday sale shopers express their shopping experience. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Livestock recycling Strip food waste
Las Vegas Livestock collects and recycles food from many Las Vegas Strip companies. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Friday at Fry's
Shoppers line up for deals early on Black Friday at Fry's Electronics on Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Friday shoppers at Best Buy at 5 am
Black Friday shoppers at Best Buy at 5 am on Nov. 23. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Black Friday - 1am Closing Time
Quiet night.
Black Friday - 12:30am - Best Buy Arroyo Crossing
Sam's Town Holiday Lighting Ceremony
On Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, Mystic Falls Park opened with its annual tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd. The attraction features a Winter Wonderland theme and holiday-inspired laser light show, available daily Nov. 23 to Jan. 1. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What Is A Smart City?
George Karayannis, vice president of CityNow, Panasonic’s smart-city arm, explains. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Walmart uses virtual reality to train employees
Walmart Academy Facilitator demonstrates the VR training program being used by Walmart stores across the country.
With holidays around the corner, department stores hiring extra staff
J.C. Penny hired 72 seasonal workers this year at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson in order to handle the heavy traffic of the holiday shopping season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Startup Weekend fosters new businesses
With the help of entrepreneurial peers and an expert panel of mentors, Techstars Startup Weekend fosters the ideas of attendees into marketable business plans. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mecum Car Auction in Las Vegas
The Mecum Auctions is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Construction underway for new Google Data Center
Henderson is slated to be home to a new Google data center in December 2020. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million in tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google. The company plans to build the data center on 64 acres of land on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, an in-home digital companion and monitor.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, HAPPIE Home technology, an in-home digital companion and monitor designed for unpaid family caregivers that gives personalized alerts, messages and reminders. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday parades help bring shoppers to Downtown Summerlin
Sports Town USA floor manager Angela Gardonio talks about the work that goes into the Downtown Summerlin holiday parades and how they benefit her and other businesses there.
More in Stadium
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Stadium Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like