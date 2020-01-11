PSL sales at Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium soar $228M over projections

Initially projected to bring in $250 million, better than forecasted sales have led the Raiders to increase the PSL budget by 91.2 percent to $478 million.

New signage outside Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 31, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The budget for personal seat license sales at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium has increased by $228 million over original estimates.

Initially projected to bring in $250 million, better than forecast sales have led the Raiders to increase the PSL budget by 91.2 percent to $478 million, according to the latest financial report provided by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

All of that $478 million has been infused into the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

The increased budget has allowed the Raiders to add new features such as additional suites, a 26,000-square-foot field-level club, upgraded fixtures and art and an upgraded internet connection.

A total of 126 suites will be featured in Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders’ PSLs ranged from $500 to $75,000 and are 99 percent sold out according to Raiders president Marc Badain. The Raiders have a PSL wait list at Allegiant Stadium’s website.

A PSL gives the person who purchases a specific seat in the stadium exclusive rights to buy Raiders home game season tickets thereafter. The PSL fee is only due once, but holders are required to purchase seats each season.

If a person fails to maintain season tickets, his or her PSL can be revoked and sold to someone else. PSL holders can transfer their seats or sell them to another party, but they are non-refundable by the Raiders.

The PSLs will be among the many items discussed at Thursday’s stadium authority board meeting.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.