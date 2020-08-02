Raider riding: A journey down the Strip to Allegiant Stadium

The Review-Journal’s Kevin Cannon showed the way Sunday morning from his trek beginning at Circus Circus and ending at the $2 billion stadium.

You can now walk around the fence of Allegiant Stadium due to the construction fences coming down. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is slated for substantial completion on July 31. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

So you are in possession of Raiders’ tickets for the NFL team’s inaugural season in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, and you feel great about it.

Now you check out the parking options (and accompanying rates) and blanch at the thought. Shuttles? Ride-sharing? Walking?

Perhaps pedal power appeals to you.

The Review-Journal’s Kevin Cannon showed the way Sunday morning from his trek beginning at Circus Circus and ending at the $2 billion stadium at 3333 Al Davis Way. Along the way, he shared knowledge of the landmarks along the way.

At the stadium, Kevin toured the exterior of the 65,000-seat facility and took a couple of peeks at the natural grass field on its rolling tray.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.