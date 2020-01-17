Raiders: 25K parking, 7K tailgating spots for Las Vegas stadium

The parking program for Allegiant Stadium has 25,000 parking spaces near the 65,000-seat, $2 billion stadium in place, with 15,000 spaces within walking distance.

A view of Allegiant Stadium as construction progresses in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders say fans will have plenty of parking and tailgating options when Allegiant Stadium opens later this year, addressing one of fans’ biggest concerns about game days when the team moves from Oakland to Las Vegas.

“There will be an over-abundance of parking,” said Raiders President Marc Badain, who touched on parking at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting.

According to Allegiant Stadium’s website, the parking program for the stadium has 25,000 parking spaces near the 65,000-seat, $2 billion stadium, with 15,000 of those spaces within walking distance.

There will be about 7,000 tailgating spots with 5,000 of those within walking distance of the stadium.

Additional spaces at surrounding resorts on the Strip could be in play, but that will be at the discretion of each resort, Badain said.

“Those are not ones we’re counting on,” he said. “That’s up to the resort properties to decide if they want to open them up for every event, certain events, Sunday games. I know there’s some challenges for a Saturday night game if we’re to ever have a Saturday night game.”

The Raiders are spending $50 million to secure land and improve properties within the stadium district.

A wayfinding app will be used to let motorists know where parking spots are available.

With the stadium being lauded as one of the first built in the ride-hailing era, it’s no surprise that a large portion of fans are expected to arrive via Uber or Lyft.

The Raiders project 15,000 people will arrive via ride-hailing service, with upward of 30,000 people expected to walk to the stadium from the Las Vegas Strip, Badain said. There will be multiple areas for ride hailing services, taxis, shuttles and limousines to drop off and pick up fans.

That would leave the rest of the 20,000 or so stadiumgoers to park in one of the various lots in and around the stadium and either walk or shuttle over.

“We usually do estimate 3.2 people per vehicle,” Badain said.

The Hacienda overpass will be closed to traffic on game days, offering a space for fans to have a safe and engaging experience en route to games.

The number of tailgating spots is expected to grow, with areas designated for fans to congregate before and after games on the stadium grounds and at both the park-and-walk and park-and-shuttle lots.

“There won’t be 7,000 tailgates,” Badain said. “There are 2,500 (tailgates) in Oakland so if we even do 20 percent more than we did in Oakland there will be 3,000 tailgates. It will be more than 3,000 people, but you don’t need 10,000 tailgate spots because there’s not 10,000 tailgates.”

Fans also will be able to get together in the field tray area at the stadium where pregame activities are slated to occur when the natural grass turf field is in place inside Allegiant Stadium.

“Those are counted in those (tailgating) numbers, but obviously we’ll have some fan amenity areas that will be pretty exciting right on property,” Badain said.

