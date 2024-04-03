Raiders, Allegiant Stadium ink new ticket partnership deal

49ers fans Melyssah Morrison and Clinton Meyerhoff of Pacifica, Calif. pose outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of their team taking on the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have signed a multiyear partnership extension with Ticketmaster.

The deal will see Ticketmaster continue handling game and event ticketing at the $2 billion stadium, which it has since fans were first allowed to attend events in the summer of 2021.

“Ticketmaster’s philosophy of innovation powers the best possible Allegiant Stadium experience, from ticket purchase, to entry, to the event itself,” Raiders Chief Sales Officer Qiava Martinez said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership and continue serving fans with access to the top ticketing platform.”

Ticketmaster also serves as the Official Marketplace of the NFL, which ensures fans are getting genuine tickets when buying resale ones to games. The Raiders + Allegiant Stadium smartphone app allows fans to view and purchase tickets to upcoming events, manage their tickets, get parking information and directions and discover an array of information regarding attending events at the 65,000-fan capacity stadium.

Fans can also use the Virtual Venue tool to see what the view form their seat will look like and see what upgrades might be available.

“Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders share our commitment to providing the best experiences for fans, from their moment of discovery to long after the event is over,” Clay Luter, Ticketmaster’s executive vice president and co-head of sports, said in a statement. “We’re excited to build upon our successful partnership and take the fan experience to the next level.”

Allegiant Stadium and Raiders staff will continue to utilize Ticketmaster’s fan and live event intelligence capabilities, including LiveAnalytics, for targeted marketing, sales and engagement campaigns for all events at the facility.

As of the end of 2023 Allegiant Stadium has welcomed over 4 million fans to events, including home Raiders games, the Super Bowl, the NFL Pro Bowl, major soccer friendlies and concerts featuring major artists such as Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce and K-pop sensation BTS.

