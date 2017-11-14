Raiders break ground on new Las Vegas stadium

The Oakland Raiders’ philosophical “Commitment to Excellence” has become a Commitment to Las Vegas.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Crews photograph the Raiders groundbreaking site in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Crews photograph the Raiders groundbreaking site in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Former Raiders players Jim Plunkett, from left, with his wife Gerry, and Fred Biletnikoff, during the Raiders groundbreaking event in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Members of the news media line up for the Raiders groundbreaking event in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Attendees during the Raiders groundbreaking event in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The site of the future Raiders stadium during the groundbreaking event in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Gov. Brian Sandoval, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Gov. Brian Sandoval, from left, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Raiders President Marc Badain during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Brian Sandoval during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, left, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ceremonial shovels at the site of the future Raiders stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A band performs during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A band performs during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders owner Mark Davis during the Raiders stadium groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Heavy construction trucks inside the Raiders stadium site, near Hacienda Avenue and Dean Martin Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

While all the legal paperwork is still months away from being signed, the Raiders moved the chains of public perception Monday with a dazzling groundbreaking event attended by about 600 invited guests at the planned Las Vegas stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

The historic ceremonial event after sunset, which included a tribute to the 58 people who died in the 1 October mass shooting, was the team’s most visual display of committing to building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed football stadium and bringing the NFL to Southern Nevada, an idea most believed impossible just two years ago.

There’s still plenty of legal work to be done to make the team’s relocation to Las Vegas a reality, but Monday was all about owner Mark Davis’ desire to turn the Silver State into the Silver and Black State.

More than a dozen of the franchise’s best players over the years attended the event. There weren’t any players from the current roster present. They were off during the team’s bye week and this week will begin preparing to play the New England Patriots Sunday in Mexico City.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, who was instrumental in maneuvering a $750 million public investment in the stadium by signing legislation passed in an October 2016 special session of the Legislature, also was a part of the ceremony.

Raiders President Marc Badain and Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill are scheduled to fly to Houston Tuesday for the second qualifying meetings for the stadium to host one or more FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026 if North America successfully wins the bid to host the world’s largest international soccer showcase that occurs every four years.

The 64-match tournament is scheduled at 12 venues in 11 cities in Russia next year and at eight venues in six cities in Qatar in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.