Raiders, builders set topping out ceremony at Las Vegas Stadium

Dignitaries will sign the final beam before it is lifted to the top of the stadium, which remains on target to open in July 2020.

An aerial view of the Las Vegas Stadium, future home of UNLV football and the NFL's Raiders, in Las Vegas, Friday, July 26, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In the figurative sense, Las Vegas is reaching new heights with the move of the NFL’s Raiders from Oakland, California, to Southern Nevada for the 2020 season.

In the literal sense, team officials will mark the $1.9 billion stadium’s height on Monday morning with a topping out ceremony.

Dignitaries are scheduled to sign the last beam for the 65,000-seat stadium at 8 a.m., followed by the lifting to the top at 9 a.m.

The stadium remains on target to open in July 2020.

