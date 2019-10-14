Raiders, California tribe sign stadium partnership

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, operator of a casino property 60 miles east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, has signed a partnership with the Raiders.

A second casino company has become a corporate sponsor of Allegiant Stadium, but it is one many Southern Nevadans may not know.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on Monday announced a partnership with the Raiders, whose construction subsidiary is building the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

The tribe operates the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, in San Bernardino County, 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Last year, the tribe broke ground on a 450-room, $550 million hotel expected to be completed in the summer of 2020, when a 3,000-seat entertainment venue also is due to open.

Terms of the tribe’s deal with the Raiders were not disclosed.

In November, Caesars Entertainment Corp. became the first company to sign on as a Raiders partner, announcing that it would sponsor a branded stadium entrance.

