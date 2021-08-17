Raiders, Clear detail vaccine verification process for home games — WATCH LIVE

With the Raiders announcing that proof of COVID vaccination would be required to attend games at Allegiant Stadium, fans had questions regrading how the process will work.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Raiders’ announcement late Monday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required to attend games at Allegiant Stadium this season has some fans questioning how the process will work.

The Raiders are partnering with Clear, an app that helps users verify their identity and other information, including vaccinations, to confirm the status of guests entering the $2 billion stadium. Team owner Mark Davis, president Dan Ventrelle and Jerome Pickett, senior vice president of sports and entertainment for Clear, are hosting a news conference Tuesday detailing how the process will work.

Fans will have to download the Clear app onto their smartphone and then upload their vaccine card, the front and back of their driver’s license and a picture of their face.

Once that’s done, all a fan has to do is open their Clear app and tap the health pass digital vaccine card to display a QR code along with their photo for a stadium staffer to verify their vaccination status.

The app has fraud protections tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so anyone attempting to enter the stadium with a fake vaccine card uploaded to the app, which is a federal crime, will be identified.

Pickett, who worked for the NBA last summer during its playoff bubble in Orlando, is assisting the Raiders with the rollout.

There is no negative COVID test alternative for fans wanting to attend Raiders games this season, as is the case with Saints games at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Those who are fully vaccinated — having both shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or the single Johnson & Johnson shot at least two weeks prior — can go maskless in the stadium. Fans who are only partially vaccinated can attend, but are required to wear a mask inside.

The Raiders will offer vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium on game days, allowing those fans to attend the game the same day though they will be required to wear a mask inside.

“If somebody comes to the game and they have a ticket and are unaware of the mandate to be vaccinated, we will have the ability to vaccinate them in the parking lot,” Davis said.

Children between the ages of two and 11, who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine can also attend games, but they must wear a mask.

The option to allow large venues to opt out of the indoor mask mandate by requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination was made possible Monday by an emergency directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak. Any event venue with 4,000 or more fixed seats can opt in; if they don’t, they can continue to host events, but all attendees must wear masks.

Sisolak on Tuesday applauded the team and its decision to require proof of vaccination in a post on his verified Twitter account.

“I’m excited to see the @Raiders and @AllegiantStadm step forward as leaders to implement Nevada’s new option to help make large gatherings safer by requiring proof of #COVID19 vaccination for all attendees,” Sisolak’s tweet read. “Those who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask.”



