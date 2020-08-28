Raiders fans won’t miss any action with over 2K screens at Allegiant Stadium

With the number of screens inside Allegiant Stadium, fans in attendance should not miss a single bit of the action.

With the number of screens inside Allegiant Stadium, fans in attendance should not miss a single bit of game action whether they see a live play or replay on one of the 1.75 million-square-foot stadium’s 2,200 screens.

Screens are installed throughout the stadium in the clubs, suites and other areas, but the ones that will have the most eyes on them will be on the largest screens located around the bowl of the facility.

The largest video board screen is located on the south end of the stadium and spans 49-feet-by-245 feet. It will serve as the perfect screen to catch a replay of the latest Derek Carr touchdown throw from anywhere not located directly underneath it.

On the north end of the stadium, two 49-by-122-foot screens flank the club areas where the Al Davis Memorial Torch is located. Under each screen is an auxiliary scoreboard coming in at 18-by-33 feet.

Outside, on the east-facing portion of the exterior is the facility’s largest video screen, as the media mesh screen is 80-by-345 feet. The media mesh allows for videos and images to be displayed on the screen for those outside of the stadium to see, while those inside of the building can see out toward the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Needless to say, if you’re anywhere in or around the stadium it will be tough to not catch all the action taking place on the field.

