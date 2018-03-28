Stadium

Raiders finalize $1.8B deal with Las Vegas Stadium Authority

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2018 - 8:30 am
 
Updated March 28, 2018 - 8:43 pm

“Let’s go build a stadium.”

Those were Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill’s parting words after a 90-minute meeting Wednesday as he and Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain signed all the documents needed to fund a $1.8 billion indoor football stadium that will house the NFL team and the UNLV football team beginning in 2020.

With all the documentation in Senate Bill 1 now completed, the scene will shift to the Clark County Commission which will meet Tuesday to consider an ordinance to sell $750 million in general obligation revenue bonds.

That’s the public’s contribution to construction of the 65,000-seat stadium that will host such large public events as concerts and major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, in addition to the Raiders and Rebels.

April bond sales

Clark County Manager Yolanda King said Wednesday that the bond sale would likely be closer to $650 million as a result of nearly 13 months’ collection of room tax and and interest generated on collected funds. She said the county expects to receive updated bond-rating information from Standard &Poor’s and Moody’s, two New York-based financial services companies, this week or next to gauge the status of the bond market.

A bond sale is anticipated sometime in April.

The combination of room taxes earned through April plus bond proceeds is currently anticipated to total $750 million. A sharp increase in interest rates on the date of sale could reduce the amount of bond proceeds available, but in that instance, interest earnings also could be applied toward the project up until the total contribution reaches $750 million.

Like all county bond sales, the county’s financial experts may either not accept bids or not sign the bond purchase agreement if an unexpected market aberration occurs on a given sale date.

After Wednesday’s unanimous approval of 22 agreements, most of which had been reviewed in previous meetings, Hill recessed the session so that he and Badain could sign the documents before the final action item — verification that the authority has signed off on everything Senate Bill 1 required of it.

Proud day for Davis

Asked what he was thinking as he signed the documents on behalf of the Raiders, Badain said, “I was really excited for (owner) Mark (Davis). I wish he was actually here.

“I think it’s a pretty proud day for him and his mother. The franchise means the world to him. It’s his family, and he’s just excited that we’re going to be able to build something iconic. We’re going to build something that is just a beautiful facility. It’ll be great for the team. It’ll be great for everyone associated with the Raiders, the fans, the alumni, everyone that’s been a part of the Raider family.

“To accomplish that in a few short years, I hope he recognizes how significant that is for him. I’m excited to see him when he flies back from the owners’ meeting.”

After the meeting, Badain said some teams — he cited the Los Angeles Chargers — have been seeking new stadiums for 15 years, making the two-year turnaround for the Las Vegas project all the more remarkable.

Hill applauded all the authority board members as well as members of the predecessor Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee that he chaired and recommended the legislation approved in a special session in October 2016 and signed by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Hill and Badain, who sat side by side while members of the authority board looked over their shoulders as they signed the documents, doled out credit to Jeremy Aguero and his Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis staff and attorney Mark Arnold of the Houston-based Andrews Kurth Kenyon law firm, for all the work they did to get documents before the board on time.

Adelson, Jessup lauded

They also paid tribute to Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and his leadership team who, early in the process, brought many of the parties together to develop what then was an improbable plan to bring the NFL to Southern Nevada.

Hill also applauded UNLV President Len Jessup for his role in guiding the UNLV joint-use agreement to completion and to Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak.

Badain, who had gotten off a plane from Orlando about 12 hours earlier after attending several meetings with NFL owners, told authority board members that the NFL is excited about coming to Las Vegas. Owners voted 31-1 Tuesday in favor of the financing package for stadium construction and the team’s formal relocation from Oakland that was given initial approval a year ago.

The finance package will include the $750 million in public funds — the largest public allocation ever for a sports facility. The Raiders would contribute $850 million to the project and the National Football League would put in $200 million through its G-4 stadium loan program — an amount the Raiders eventually will have to repay.

Badain said interest in the stadium project is high all around the league.

“We heard from a lot of owners and a lot of people believed that the speed at which this occurred is really remarkable and the fact that we had the project underway and we’re selling (personal seat licenses) and everything that’s gone on in this community is incredible,” Badain said.

“The league’s been impressed and I think that will be reflected in the future when they look to grant events here, including the (NFL) draft, the Super Bowl, league meetings and other activities,” he said. “They’re really excited about the project, they’re excited about this community so yesterday was a really encouraging day.”

Super Bowl in 2025?

Badain said a potential Super Bowl date wasn’t on the owners’ agenda this week, but it’s expected to come up in the league’s May meetings. He said the league already has awarded sites for the next four games and he expects New Orleans and Phoenix to get the next two after that, leaving the prospect of Las Vegas bidding for the game in 2025 after the 2024 season.

Badain said at least one owner he didn’t identify is considering acquiring a luxury box.

“We actually heard from one owner who said he wants to buy a suite at the stadium and a few people who said they want us to reserve tickets,” he said. “A lot of them come here, a lot of them have homes here. They know what this market is about. They love coming here. I think we’ll get in the rotation for a lot of NFL events over the next five, 10 and 15 years.”

Badain, who has been with the team 27 years, said 30 Raiders employees already have begun working in Las Vegas, even though the team has at least two seasons to play before moving into the new stadium.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Gruden hoping free agents can establish culture
Michael Gehlken reports from the NFL Meetings in Orlando, including what the Raiders are doing there as well as what Jon Gruden meant by "throwing it back to 1998."
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Stadium Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like