Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium most expensive preseason resale ticket

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a leaping catch during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Although it’s only a preseason game, fans appear eager to finally see the Raiders in action inside Allegiant Stadium.

The Silver and Black’s game versus the Seattle Seahawks represents the first game planned with fans in the building and has an average purchase price of $267.88 on TickPick’s site, the ticket reselling market announced Tuesday. That is good enough to be the most expensive NFL preseason resell ticket on record, according to TickPick.

That price is 170 percent higher than the second-most expensive Week 1 preseason ticket of $99.45 for the New England Patriots against the Washington Football Team.

The Raiders played their entire inaugural NFL season in Las Vegas at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium sans fans. The fanbase’s excitement to get inside the stadium was evident Sunday, when season ticker holders were allowed in to watch the team practice. Team officials estimate about 20,000 people attended the invite-only event.

The lowest priced ticket on TickPick to get into Saturday’s game at Allegiant Stadium is $108, which is more expensive than the cheapest ticket to get in half of the Week 1 regular season NFL games, according to TickPick.

In addition to the most expensive average purchase price, the Raiders also own the second highest purchase price for a game, with their Aug. 29 game versus the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Raiders are also among the top selling regular season games on the secondary ticket market.

“Based on the significant demand we have seen for Raiders regular season games this year, it comes as little surprise that the Raiders vs. Seahawks Week 1 Preseason game is the most expensive preseason game on record,” said Kyle Zorn, TickPick’s marketing strategist. “This is the Raiders only home preseason game this year, so it’s the one chance for fans to get tickets at a lower price compared to regular season tickets, which are averaging $750.”

