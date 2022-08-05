Raiders games at Allegiant hottest ticket on secondary market

The average list price on the secondary ticket market for Raiders games in Las Vegas is $691, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ.

Fans, including Jack Wright, of Fresno, Calif. and Emma Stewart of Turlock Calif., celebrate Raiders overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium are again the hottest ticket in the NFL.

The average list price on the secondary market for Raiders games in Las Vegas is $691, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ.

That’s $10 higher than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($681), who are just behind the Silver and Black in the rankings. The Denver Broncos, the Raiders’ AFC West rival, are third ($540) with new quarterback Russell Wilson in tow, the New England Patriots fourth ($521) and Green Bay Packers ($517) fifth.

With that said it should be no surprise that Raiders games at the “Death Star” make up five of the top 10 most expensive games based on the cheapest ticket listed on the secondary market, according to TicketIQ.

The Raiders’ New Year’s Day showdown with former Bay Area neighbor the San Francisco 49ers is the most expensive game at $541. New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels facing his old squad the Patriots on Dec. 18 is the third-most expensive at $353. The Oct. 2 game against the Broncos is No. 4 at $340, the Jan. 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is seventh-most expensive at $298, with the Sept. 18 regular season home opener against the Arizona Cardinals is the eighth-most expensive at $297.

Traveling fans

Many Raiders fans from out of state and opposing team supporters travel to Las Vegas for games at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had an average paid attendance of 61,185 at their home games last season, generating $119 million, tops in the NFL. Each game drew a ton of out-of-state visitors, with as much as 50 percent of the crowd from outside Nevada, according to the Raiders.

And the trend of huge numbers of opposing fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium appears to be ready to continue for 2022-23 NFL.

California is the No. 1 state where fans purchase Raiders tickets, with the Golden State accounting for 59.4 percent of tickets purchased on the no-fee ticket reseller site TickPick. Aside from Raiders fans hailing from the Golden State, the Silver and Black play the San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 1) and Los Angeles Chargers (Dec. 4) at Allegiant this season.

The second-largest number of tickets purchased from another state is from Texas (8.5 percent), likely tied to the Oct. 23 game versus the Houston Texans.

Colorado tied for the third highest buy at 7.7 percent, with the Broncos making their annual trip to Las Vegas Oct. 2.

Arizona also has 7.7 percent of the ticket buys on TickPick, with the Arizona Cardinals making their first Las Vegas appearance Sept. 18.

Patriots fans appear to be making the cross-country trek for either the Aug. 26 preseason game or the Dec. 18 regular season matchup in Las Vegas. Massachusetts came in at No. 5 with 3.9 percent of the ticket purchase share, with Rhode Island just behind them with 3.7 percent.

Just 1.7 percent of tickets purchased on TickPick are from Nevada.

Showing their international appeal, 2.1 percent hail from Mexico. It’s probably no coincidence that the Raiders are set to announce on Monday that Viva Aerobus will be their official Mexican airline.

The Raiders also reign supreme when it comes to average ticket price on TickPick coming in at $465. The Green Bay Packers are No. 2 at $456, the Seattle Seahawks at No. 3 at $80, the New England Patriots at No. 4 at $362 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounding out the Top 5 at $360.

