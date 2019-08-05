Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium has topping out ceremony

The Raiders are having an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday morning for the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.

A steel beam is lifted during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders Owner Mark Davis signs a beam during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Workers attend the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., signs a steel beam during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders Owner Mark Davis speaks during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maury Gallagher, left, shakes hands with Raiders Owner Mark Davis during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maury Gallagher speaks during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders President Mark Badain takes a picture of his signature after he signed a beam that will go at the top of the Las Vegas stadium during a topping out ceremony on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zac Carter, iron worker with Local 597, secures a steel beam during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Attendees watch as steel beam is lifted during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A worker helps install a steel beam during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A steel beam is lifted during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A steel beam is lifted during the Las Vegas Stadium Topping Out Ceremony in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders are having an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday for the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.

Dignitaries are signing a steel beam that will connect the last roof truss to the stadium frame and watch it hoisted into place.

General contractors Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, and McCarthy Building Cos., Henderson, wedged in the final truss Thursday afternoon.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders subsidiary building the stadium, had said months ago that he was hopeful all the roof trusses would be in place by July 31 so that crews could pursue the next construction challenge of installing the translucent polymer roof.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

