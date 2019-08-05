103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Stadium

Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium has topping out ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2019 - 8:46 am
 

The Raiders are having an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday for the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.

Dignitaries are signing a steel beam that will connect the last roof truss to the stadium frame and watch it hoisted into place.

General contractors Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, and McCarthy Building Cos., Henderson, wedged in the final truss Thursday afternoon.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders subsidiary building the stadium, had said months ago that he was hopeful all the roof trusses would be in place by July 31 so that crews could pursue the next construction challenge of installing the translucent polymer roof.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

