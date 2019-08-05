Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium has topping out ceremony
The Raiders are having an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday morning for the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.
Dignitaries are signing a steel beam that will connect the last roof truss to the stadium frame and watch it hoisted into place.
General contractors Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, and McCarthy Building Cos., Henderson, wedged in the final truss Thursday afternoon.
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders subsidiary building the stadium, had said months ago that he was hopeful all the roof trusses would be in place by July 31 so that crews could pursue the next construction challenge of installing the translucent polymer roof.
We’ve constantly been told there’s always at LEAST 1,500 workers at any given time working on the #LVStadium, but it’s so hard to see them when you pass by. But get them all into one area, and it looks to be true. @Raiders @LasVegasStadium pic.twitter.com/eN4kmNENd1
— Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) August 5, 2019
