Raiders, Las Vegas stadium officials pushing to complete lease this month

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board and the Raiders have a few more details on a stadium lease agreement to complete the deal in time for NFL owners meetings later this month.

The two sides must work out details for setting aside funds for necessary capital expenses as the stadium ages. The authority also wants a mechanism in place to address the process of attracting additional events for the stadium in order to generate revenue necessary to justify the public’s investment of $750 million through an increase in the county’s hotel room tax.

Authority board chairman Steve Hill said Thursday before a planned board meeting that the Raiders requested accelerating approval of the stadium lease agreement, hoping to have it available for review by NFL owners when they meet May 22 and 23 in Chicago.

Hill will detail potential sticking points in the deal and solicit advice from board members at Thursday’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. The Review-Journal will live-stream the meeting.

At the Stadium Authority’s April 20 meeting, Hill asked the Raiders to consider a deadline for completing the lease and now they have it: May 23. In earlier timelines, the authority expected the lease would be signed later in the summer, making sure it was in place so that ground could be broken around the end of the year to pursue an ambitious 30-month construction period for the 65,000-seat domed stadium.

Hill said considerable progress has been made in the last week and a half on the lease deal.

“If you had asked two weeks ago (about whether there were sticking points to the lease agreement), I would have said there were quite a few,” Hill said. “But in last week and a half, we have resolved most of them.”

Hill said he couldn’t go into specifics about potential sticking points, saying he’d discuss them with the board at Thursday’s meeting.

Generally, they involve the Raiders and the authority setting aside funds annually to pay for future capital improvements in a bid to avoid litigation similar to what Maricopa County, Arizona, is going through with the Arizona Diamondbacks Major League Baseball team. They’re in court in a dispute over improvements to Chase Field. The Diamondbacks have threatened to move the team if the county doesn’t come up with the improvements.

The Las Vegas stadium will be owned by the authority, but managed by the Raiders.

Hill also said he wants to establish a process by which the team and the authority can discuss adding events at the stadium to generate revenue — including tax revenue — that would help justify the $750 million public investment in the stadium.

An events company under the Raiders control would manage stadium events, but the authority wants to be able to review and evaluate events as the facility becomes established.

In earlier discussions, the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee determined that 45 events a year, which include Raiders and UNLV home games, as a goal to generate the revenue needed to justify the stadium cost.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

