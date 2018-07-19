Raiders Las Vegas stadium project is on time and budget, officials say

The $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium project is on time and on budget with crews completing the equivalent of about $4 million of work a day, Las Vegas Stadium Authority officials said Thursday.
The stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road will be receiving steel for the project soon and several concrete pours have been completed. More than 500 workers are on the site.
Board members on Thursday approved the Raiders’ Personal Seat License marketing plan and authority members and team representatives indicated sales are going better than expected.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.
Related
Las Vegas Raiders stadium reserved seating PSLs to cost fans up to $15K
Las Vegas Raiders stadium club PSLs to cost fans up to $75K each
Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking plan still being finalized
Las Vegas Raiders stadium 15 percent done, ticket prices a mystery