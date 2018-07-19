Raiders Las Vegas stadium project is on time and budget, officials say

Board members on Thursday approved the Raiders’ Personal Seat License marketing plan and authority members and team representatives indicated sales are going better than expected.

Workers handle steel rods at the future Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A worker moves steel on the construction site for the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium project is on time and on budget with crews completing the equivalent of about $4 million of work a day, Las Vegas Stadium Authority officials said Thursday.

The stadium site at Interstate 15 and Russell Road will be receiving steel for the project soon and several concrete pours have been completed. More than 500 workers are on the site.

