Raiders’ non-relocation deal could be extended 1 year due to pandemic

The Raiders’ tenure in Las Vegas is set to be guaranteed one year longer than originally expected.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board has a number of agreements tied to Allegiant Stadium up for amendment on tap for its Thursday meeting, including extending the Raiders’ non-relocation clause from 30 years to 31 years.

The planned extension comes as a result of the Raiders’ 2020 NFL season at Allegiant Stadium occurring without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-year extension would give personal seat license holders at the sold-out stadium the full 30-year term that was originally set between the Raiders and the authority.

Along with the non-relocation agreement, UNLV’s joint-use, the Raiders’ stadium lease and team-use agreements are all on tap to be bumped up a year to 31 years.

As part of Senate Bill 1, the Raiders were tasked with buying the land and funding construction of the stadium, with the stadium authority owning the facility and land thereafter.

Aside from the amended agreements, the authority board is also scheduled to provide the latest room tax figures, an update on the stadium’s punch-list construction items and a Clark County parking lease agreement amendment.

The stadium project update listed on the board meeting’s agenda says Allegiant Stadium was substantially completed on time, on budget and with an accident rate less than one-third of the national average.

The project also exceeded its small-business enterprise goal by almost 50 percent and surpassed the women and minority workforce goal by over 60 percent.

As of July 15, $162 million worth of work was left to be paid to vendors on the $1.97 billion project.

