Raiders official says tailgating won’t be problematic in Las Vegas

Raiders President Marc Badain made assurances this week that fans will be able to get together near the stadium before games at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Despite worries from some of the Raider Nation regarding Allegiant Stadium, team President Marc Badain said this week that tailgating will not be a major issue next season when the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas.

Ever since word caught on of the 2,725 on-site parking spaces for the $2 billion, 65,000-fan-capacity stadium, worries have arisen about sufficient parking access and tailgating opportunities for fans of the Silver and Black.

Badain spoke Monday at the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting, addressing the latest in the team’s quest to accumulate parking and the rumors about tailgating in Las Vegas.

He sought “to put to rest some of the narrative that is out there which is false, which is that we’re trying to discourage tailgating.”

“Every lot that we have control over will both encourage and allow tailgating,” Badain said. “Some of the property owners that we’ve talked to will also allow tailgating, some lots won’t.”

“We’ll have enough for our fan base that wants to tailgate and wants to tailgate within close proximity to the stadium,” he said.

One of those sites, the Frias Transportation complex the Raiders purchased from the former transportation company, is less than a mile away from the stadium site and features a four-story parking garage on one portion of the multi-parcel site.

Badain previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he estimates the land included in the Frias deal would open up about 2,700 additional parking spots. The team has agreements in place to park 9,000 vehicles within walking distance of the stadium, he said.

The only leased parking lot where tailgating will be clearly off-limits is the MGM Resorts International-owned Las Vegas Village site, where the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting occurred in 2017. MGM officials confirmed in September that tailgating will not be allowed at the site.

On top of the Frias and Las Vegas Village sites, the Raiders have been busy securing other areas to add to their stadium parking portfolio, including two parcels leased leased from Clark County.

“We’re also in a number of negotiations … to lease parcels of land that would significantly increase the parking capacity,” Badain said. “We have about 25 to 30 negotiations going on with landowners just west of the stadium to create a parking co-op.”

The Raiders last year also unveiled five off-site locations where fans would park and take shuttles to and from the stadium.

Once the parking plan is finalized for the first season at Allegiant Stadium, the facility will be have more spaces than what’s needed, Badain said.

“If we complete all that we have in the hopper at this moment as well as other ones that are in discussion we’ll have access to more than 22,000-23,000 parking spots,” Badain said. “We’ll have more capacity than we need and this will be an iterative process and fluid and dynamic, we’ll watch it over time and we’ll see which lots actually make sense, which our customers are actually using and which ones they want to use and then adjust from there.”

