Raiders plan to use detention basin for stadium employee parking

The Raiders have approached Clark County officials about using 20 acres of the 100-acre Tropicana Detention Basin for event day employee parking,

Aerial photo of Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vega Raiders, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The space where a planned 80 feet tall by 345 feet long video screen will go on Allegiant Stadium is coming together on February 2, 2020. Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Much like fans who will use various off-site lots to park at Allegiant Stadium, those working at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility may be parking about 2.7 miles away.

The Raiders have approached Clark County officials about using 20 acres of the 100-acre Tropicana Detention Basin, located just off Russell Road on Decatur Boulevard and Oquendo Road, for event day employee parking, county documents reveal. The allotted land would accommodate 2,760 parking spots.

Raiders’ President Marc Badain told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there would be a shuttle bus system in place to transport employees to and from the stadium on event days.

The Raiders would pay $86,798 per year to lease the land for 34 event days and would be charged an additional $2,993 per day if the team uses the lot more than the allotted days.

County staff recommends approval of the lease, which is set to be heard at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

The agenda item says the Raiders believe locating employee parking over a mile away from the stadium would minimize impacts in the immediate area surrounding the stadium.

The lease agreement states the Raiders would be responsible for all parking-related improvements that would need to be made at the detention basin and for the operation of the lot on event days.

Additionally, the lease agreement states that any improvements on the site shall not interfere with the flow of storm water to the basin.

The off-site lot falls in line with the Raiders parking plan as the team wants people coming in and out of the stadium from all directions.

“For ingress and egress of both coming to the stadium and leaving the stadium, you want to make sure that not everybody is going to the same location,” Badain told the Review-Journal in October. “We wanted to make sure we could disperse the parking for what’s outside of on-site, north, south, west and to the extent we could use some of the Strip parking to the east … so as folks leave the building, you’ll have people going in multiple different directions.”

The Raiders are spending $50 million to secure land for parking and improve properties within the stadium district.

According to Allegiant Stadium’s website, the parking program for the stadium has 25,000 parking spaces near the stadium, with 15,000 of those within walking distance.

Plans call for having 7,000 tailgating spots with 5,000 of those within walking distance of the stadium.

An app will be used to let motorists know where parking spots are available.

With the stadium being one of the first built in the ride-hailing era, it’s no surprise that a large portion of fans are expected to arrive via Uber or Lyft.

The Raiders project 15,000 people will arrive by ride-hailing service, with up t0 30,000 people expected to walk to the stadium from the Las Vegas Strip, according to Badain.

There will be multiple areas for ride-hailing services, taxis, shuttles and limousines to drop off and pick up fans.

Obtaining as many off-site parking spots as possible within various distances of the stadium is key for the Raiders, as only 2,725 spaces will be available on-site.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.