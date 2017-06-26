Raiders planning stadium that could rise 225 feet, FAA docs show

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

A billboard advertising the Raiders at the proposed stadium site near Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Raiders want to start construction by Nov. 1 on a new NFL stadium that could rise 225 feet from a vacant 62-acre plot of land on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15, according to information posted Monday morning by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 65,000-seat venue, estimated at $1.9 billion, would be completed by June 30, 2020, the Raiders said in its request for a height requirement review of the project.

The FAA will now examine whether the domed stadium might hinder operations at nearby McCarran International Airport. Additional factors might also be considered, including stadium lighting and post-game fireworks that could affect jetliners passing through the nation’s eighth-busiest airport.

The FAA reviews any structure 150 feet or taller, regardless of location, as part of its obstruction evaluation and airport airspace analysis.

The Raiders had formally filed the request last week, but a copy was not posted on the FAA’s website because the agency had asked a minor question about the team’s wording in the project description.

The FAA does not have authority over local building decisions. However, a Clark County ordinance states that the project cannot be approved if the FAA finds any structure — including a stadium — to be an airspace hazard, county officials have said.

It’s unknown how long the study will take to complete. In comparison, it took more than a year to resolve radar interference issues at Los Angeles International Airport that were caused by the height of the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood. In that case, the Rams agreed to install a secondary aircraft tracking system on the stadium.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.