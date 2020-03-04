Raiders’ plans for stadium employee parking gets county’s backing

The use of the allotted land approved located just off Russell Road on Decatur Boulevard and Oquendo Road has space to accommodate 2,760 parking spots.

Aerial photo of Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vega Raiders, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County officials Tuesday approved a lease agreement for the Raiders to use 20 acres of the 100-acre Tropicana Detention Basin for Allegiant Stadium event-day employee parking.

The use of the allotted land located just off Russell Road on Decatur Boulevard and Oquendo Road was approved with no discussion at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. The leased land has space to accommodate 2,760 parking spots.

Multi-purposing a detention basin is nothing new for the county, as it allows it to maximize efficiencies, according to County Commissioner Michael Naft.

“The area being utilized for employee parking for the stadium is above the floodplain and encompasses only 20 percent of the basin,” Naft said. “This lease agreement will provide our hard-working stadium employees a safe and accessible parking solution while allowing Clark County taxpayers to benefit from an otherwise unused asset.”

If a flood occurs on an event day, the lease states no parking will be allowed in the basin, according to Naft.

County Director of Planning Nancy Amundson also noted that the parking areas were chosen to be out of the path of areas likely to be affected by a heavy rain event.

“One thing to note is that the parking would be on the perimeter and not down in the stormwater management retention area,” Amundson said.

Raiders President Marc Badain told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the team has other parking lots it can use for employee parking should a flood occur on an event day.

A shuttle bus system will be in place to transport employees to and from the stadium on event days, Badain said.

The Raiders will pay $86,798 per year to lease the land for 34 event days and will be charged an additional $2,993 per day if the team uses the lot more than the allotted days.

Provided background on the lease shows the Raiders believe locating employee parking over a mile away from the stadium would lessen impacts in the immediate area surrounding the stadium.

The Raiders are responsible for all parking-related improvements that are needed at the detention basin and for the operation of the lot on event days.

The paving for parking area would require all necessary approvals including a drainage study, Amundson said.

The lease agreement also states that any improvements on the site shall not interfere with the flow of stormwater to the basin.

The off-site lot falls in line with the Raiders parking plan as the team wants the ingress and egress of stadiumgoers to occur in all directions of the stadium.

The Raiders are spending $50 million to secure land for parking and improve properties within the stadium district.

According to Allegiant Stadium’s website, the parking program for the stadium has 25,000 parking spaces near the stadium, with 15,000 of those within walking distance.

Plans call for having 7,000 tailgating spots with 5,000 of those within walking distance of the stadium.

A wayfinding app will be used to alert motorists to where parking is available.

The Raiders project 15,000 people will arrive by ride-hailing service, with up to 30,000 people expected to walk to the stadium from the Las Vegas Strip, according to Badain.

There will be multiple areas for ride-hailing services, taxis, shuttles and limousines to drop off and pick up fans.

Obtaining as many off-site parking spots as possible within various distances of the stadium is key for the Raiders, as only 2,725 spaces will be available on site.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.