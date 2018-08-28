Raiders propose 4 locations for Las Vegas stadium parking

The Clark County Commission will consider the team’s plan at a Sept. 5 meeting.

The site of the future Raiders stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have proposed four off-site locations to accommodate event parking when the 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium opens in 2020.

The four locations don’t include a highly speculated bid to convert all or a portion of the Bali Hai Golf Club to event parking.

A parking report draft by Kimley-Horn and Associates planning consultant lists four parking areas:

— The Orleans, 3,700 to 4,625 spaces. The Raiders and Boyd Gaming Corp. have reached an agreement for the team to use the northern end of the hotel-casino property for parking.

— The northeast corner of Arville Street and Tropicana Avenue, 1,025 to 1,175 spaces. The former Southwest Gas facility is on 9.4 acres between Arville and Wynn Road.

— The southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Arby Avenue, 2,000 to 2,500 spaces. The 20-acre site is along Windy Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, 2,900 to 3,625 spaces. The 29-acre site is near Shelbourne Avenue and Blue Diamond Road.

Shuttle buses would transport people to events from all parking locations, according to the team’s plan. The team estimates the longest shuttle bus ride from the farthest site, the Las Vegas and Blue Diamond property, would take 10 to 13 minutes one way.

The Raiders have received a waiver from Clark County that allows the team to get an 85.4 percent reduction from the 16,250-space parking requirement for the stadium site, meaning that 2,375 spaces would be provided at the stadium.

Commissioners in September 2017 ordered the Raiders to deliver a parking plan within a year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

