Raiders PSLs for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas sold out

Robust PSL sales have boosted the stadium budget by $228 million over original estimates, according to the latest financial report provided by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you were holding out to land a personal seat license (PSL) for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, time’s up.

Raiders President Marc Badain said Wednesday PSLs for the 65,000-seat, $2 billion stadium are sold out.

The robust PSL sales have seen the budget increase by $228 million over original estimates, from $250 million to $478 million, according to the latest financial report provided by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

That money has been infused into the stadium, adding new features such as additional suites, a 26,000-square-foot field-level club, upgraded fixtures and art and an upgraded internet connection.

Prices for Raiders’ PSLs ranged from $500 to $75,000.

A PSL gives the person who purchases a specific seat in the stadium exclusive rights to buy Raiders home game season tickets thereafter. The PSL fee is only due once, but holders are required to purchase seats each season.

If a person fails to maintain season tickets, his or her PSL can be revoked and sold to someone else. PSL holders can transfer their seats or sell them to another party, but they are non-refundable by the Raiders.

Fans who missed their chance to purchase a PSL can put their name on a wait list at Allegiant Stadium’s website.

The PSLs will be among the many items discussed at Thursday’s Stadium Authority board meeting.

