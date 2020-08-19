Raiders score Modelo founding sponsorship deal for Allegiant Stadium

The latest deal announced Wednesday is with Mexican lager Modelo, which features multiple activation areas at Allegiant Stadium and a Raiders-themed can.

Artist's rendering of the 26,000-square-foot Modelo Cantina Club at Allegiant Stadium. (Modelo)

Artist's rendering of the exterior of the 26,000-square-foot Modelo Cantina Club at Allegiant Stadium. (Modelo)

Artist's rendering of the Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi bar inside the 26,000-square-foot Modelo Cantina Club at Allegiant Stadium. Courtesy: Modelo.

Though fans won’t be allowed inside Allegiant Stadium this year, the Las Vegas Raiders are still scoring founding sponsorship deals.

The latest deal announced Wednesday is with Mexican lager Modelo, which will feature multiple sponsored areas at Allegiant Stadium and a Raiders-themed can. Modelo marks the 13th founding sponsor for the substantially complete $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, with additional partnerships expected to come.

The Modelo Tailgate Zone, the area outside the stadium’s south side when the field tray is moved inside, will be a popular place on Raiders game days once fans are allowed to attend games at the 65,000-seat stadium. Raiders owner Mark Davis said the area will have a “Super Bowl-esque” element to it with tents and stages set up with various activities.

Inside the stadium, the focal point of their branding partnership is the 26,000-square-foot Modelo Cantina Club overlooking the 50-yard line with three branded bars.

Modelo’s parent company, Constellation Brands, also owns Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, which is the official wine of the Raiders.

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi will reach Raider Nation with co-branded displays in retail outlets and special consumer offers. The brand will also have a branded bar within the Modelo Cantina Club.

A 2020 inaugural season limited edition 24-ounce can of Modelo is slated to hit Southern Nevada stores in October. Fans can opt for a single can or a three-pack with the Raiders co-branded design.

The Allegiant Stadium and Raiders deals were announced along with other Constellation Brands deals with Corona becoming the official beer of the Los Angeles Rams and Pacifico the official beer of the Los Angeles Chargers. Both beer brands will be founding sponsors of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which also comes online this year.

“While football’s return will look different this season, Constellation Brands is excited about the long-term investment we’re making in these markets by aligning with these franchises and can’t wait to greet fans with exciting brand experiences when it’s safe to do so,” said Rene Ramos, vice president of field, lifestyle and experiential marketing at Constellation Brands. “These state-of-the-art stadiums provide an opportunity to showcase our portfolio of brands to deliver a next-level experience on game day, and for other marquee events that will rotate through in the years to come.”

