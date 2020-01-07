Raiders set to have ‘most connected’ venue with Allegiant Stadium

When the Raiders move into the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat stadium will feature the fastest optical internet service available.

New signage outside Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 31, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the Raiders move into the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, they’ll have the most connected stadium in the NFL.

The 65,000-seat stadium will feature the fastest optical internet service available, ensuring fans and staff have the bandwidth needed to stay connected on the field and in the stands, Cox Business announced Tuesday.

Allegiant Stadium will be covered by 1,700 managed Wi-Fi access points and backed by redundant 40-gigabit optical internet connections that will deliver high-speed bandwidth for every mobile device in the venue.

“We’re pleased to have Cox deliver the highest quality connectivity and technology to the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.

Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications, will also power nearly 2,200 Cisco Vision dynamic screens and signs throughout the stadium – promising a memorable, interactive experience.

Cox, a founding partner and the official Wi-Fi and internet provider of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, will provide high-speed connections at the stadium and at the team’s Henderson headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Cox Media will also sponsor the Raiders’ media studio at the performance center where Raiders specific content and other media will be recorded.

Cox will power an interactive game-day activation unique to the Raiders at the 1.75-million square foot stadium, using the latest technologies. Cox will offer engaging activations like the Cox Virtual Meet and Greet that create memorable moments for fans by changing the way they interact with the game and their favorite athletes.

“Cox is deeply invested in connecting Las Vegas, powering stadiums, hotels and convention centers on and off the Strip,” said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business. “We’re proud to be a part of Las Vegas’ evolution towards the sports and entertainment capital of the world — continued by delivering a truly connected experience for Allegiant Stadium visitors.”

