Stadium

Raiders set to pay county $1.1M annually for stadium parking

September 27, 2019 - 2:29 pm
September 27, 2019 - 2:29 pm
 

The Raiders could pay Clark County $1.1 million per year to lease two lots to enhance parking operations tied to the $2 billion 65,000 fan capacity Allegiant Stadium.

The pair of lots — located at the northwest corner of Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard and on the southeast corner of Wynn and Russell roads — are up for two year renewable leases, according to county documents. Both lots are owned by the Department of Aviation.

The Warm Springs and Las Vegas Boulevard location is comprised of seven parcels totaling 19.2 acres with the capacity to hold up to 2,300 vehicles. It also has room for shuttle loading and unloading. The lease rate would be $776,187 annually.

The smaller 1.76-acre Wynn and Russell lot is less than a mile away from Allegiant Stadium, which is located off Russell Road and Polaris Avenue. The annual lease would be $297,000 for the lot. The lot is the smallest of the off site parking locations obtained thus far and no estimate of the number of spaces was available.

The pair of county sites are the latest of several off site parking lots to be used for the stadium. Earlier this month MGM Resorts International announced that the site of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting would be used in part for parking on event days. No tailgating will be allowed on the site, which is set to also feature a community center and a victims’ memorial.

With just 2,725 parking spots located on site of the stadium, the Raiders had to look elsewhere to meet the county’s requirement of 16,250 parking spaces.

If the leases for the two new lots are approved next week, added to the MGM lot and the 11,925 spaces already identified last year through four satellite parking lots, the Raiders will surpass the county’s parking space requirement.

Raiders President Marc Badain said last week that the team has agreements in place to park another 9,000 vehicles that will enable between 60 and 70 percent of those attending events to walk from their vehicles to the stadium.

The pair of leases are up for approval at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

