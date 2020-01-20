63°F
Raiders’ set to remove ‘trailer city’ off Allegiant Stadium site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 2:36 pm
 

As work on Allegiant Stadium progresses, the area surrounding the Raiders’ future home continues to change.

The trailer city located on the southeast of the nearly $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium’s property will soon be on the way out.

Sometime in the next month, several dozen trailers used as office space on the southeast corner of the stadium’s land will be moved off site, taking with them the small army of people associated with the Raiders, general contractor Mortenson-McCarthy and the various contractors working on the project, according to Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ stadium construction subsidiary.

“They’re securing offices and then we’ve got to relocate a couple of hundred people and equipment,” Webb said.

Webb said the team will move to offices within the immediate area of the stadium, with building space already secured.

“We’ve already picked up buildings in that area,” he said.

Not having office space on the immediate site won’t create any issues, as Webb said it’s been done at other stadium projects.

“A construction project like this, skilled contractors, which Mortenson-McCarthy clearly are, figure out a way to work around those,” he said. For instance the U.S. Bank Stadium — the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium, which opened in 2016 — didn’t even have trailers on site because the space was so tight.

“They had to be off that site to be able to manage it. They had no problem.”

Once those trailers are gone, paving operations for the parking lot slated to go in the area can begin. Paving has taken place on the southwest corner of the project, with other concrete work also occurring around the stadium’s vicinity.

“We want those out of the way so we can continue and finish developing the site, including the parking lot site,” Webb said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

