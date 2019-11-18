Raiders stadium in Las Vegas continues to be on time, on budget

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Monday is receiving a construction update and a look at how room-tax rates are tracking for the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Revenue generated by a 0.88 percent increase to Clark County’s tax on hotel rooms continues to be on track to support the $750 million in bonds that is the public contribution toward building Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is scheduled to meet Monday and will receive updates on construction progress and financial matters.

Reports delivered to the authority board indicate the $2 billion stadium continues to be on time and on budget with substantial completion of the project expected on July 31, the first scheduled event at the venue on Aug. 16 and the project closeout on Oct. 31, meaning the Raiders’ 2020 season will be played there.

Construction workers are in the midst of completing the cable net at the top of the 65,000-seat stadium that will support a translucent polymer roof.

