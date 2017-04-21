Sisolak confident Las Vegas stadium will be built for Raiders by 2020

Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain, left, with Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak following a Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Clark County Government Center on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak emerged from a closed-door meeting Thursday and declared that he is “confident” that the Raiders will play in a new stadium by the start of the 2020 NFL season.

To make that happen, Sisolak said he will “implore” local transportation agencies to accelerate previously planned road improvements, adding that the Raiders will pay an unspecified share of costs for projects specific to the stadium.

“It’s tight, there’s no wiggle room, there’s no room for error, but it it can be done in time to be open for the 2020 season,” Sisolak said after toggling between the public Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting and a private gathering with Raiders team representatives.

“But that means we have to get to work quickly,” Sisolak said. “I’m confident we can make it happen.”

Additionally, the Raiders plan to file “very soon” for a height-requirement review with the Federal Aviation Administration — most likely for the team’s preferred 62-acre site on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15, Sisolak said.

Due to the site’s proximity to McCarran International Airport, the report is expected to uncover potential problems related to height, lighting and after-game fireworks at the stadium.

There is not a set a timeline to complete such reviews, but it took “well over a year” to resolve radar interference issues at Los Angeles International Airport that were caused by the height of the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. In that case, the Rams agreed to install a secondary aircraft tracking system on the stadium.

“You can’t draw parallels between sites because they are unique and may pose different challenges,” Gregor said. “Until someone files a proposal for a stadium, we have no way of knowing what effects it might have on air traffic.”

