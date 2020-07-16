Stadium Authority has last meeting before Allegiant’s opening — WATCH LIVE

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is scheduled to receive the last progress reports before substantial completion of Allegiant Stadium when it meets Thursday.

The nearly complete Allegiant Stadium on June 12, 2020. (Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders)

The board that has helped guide development of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat NFL stadium that will become home to the Las Vegas Raiders later this summer meets in an online format at 1 p.m.

Representatives of the Raiders’ stadium development subsidiary are expected to explain what finishing touches remain to be completed by July 31 — the date that has been the stadium deadline since early 2017 when the nine-member authority board first began meeting.

As construction crews near the finish line, board members also will receive a sobering tax revenue report showing how bad the coronavirus pandemic has hurt room-tax revenue collections. Board members knew since March when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered casinos closed that tax revenue would be off.

With resorts closed and only nongaming hotels open through early June, room-tax collections were reduced to a trickle. Reports received by board members showed collections down by nearly 98 percent in April and May.

With the stadium on the verge of opening, board members also will consider suite access policies for the authority. The board had its first glimpse at the policy at its May meeting.

