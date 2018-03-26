Stadium Authority readies final push for development agreement

If Wednesday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority agenda brings about a sense of deja vu, you’re not imagining things.

Inside the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Huichol art decorated helmet on display in the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Petra Dilone, left, and her friend Eric Courtney, visit the Raiders Preview Center at Town Square Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

If Wednesday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority agenda brings about a sense of deja vu, you’re not imagining things.

The nine-member board has a 35-item checklist that revisits many of the documents it approved in form on Thursday.

But this time, every attachment and letter are expected to be included on every document in the final push for approval of a stadium development agreement for the Oakland Raiders’ $1.8 billion addition to the south Strip skyline.

The board convenes at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Commission chambers.

As the authority board assembles for the final push to build the 65,000-seat indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, hundreds of Raiders fans from California already have made their way to the Raiders’ Preview Center at Town Square to discuss paying for a personal seat license to purchase season tickets for games when they begin in the 2020 season.

The Raiders gave loyal Oakland fans the first crack at completing PSL purchases for buying access to suites and club seats in the Las Vegas stadium.

Mark Shearer, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for the Raiders, said 30 sales representatives, including four specifically devoted to suite sales, set up one-hour appointments and gave fans a look at an elaborate three-dimensional model of the stadium in presentations that began March 20.

Representatives can handle about 160 appointments a day and at Thursday’s authority meeting, Raiders President Marc Badain said about 1,100 appointments had been set in the first week.

Some fans, he said, were centering their ticket meetings around a multiday Las Vegas visit.

Shearer said once existing California ticket-holders have had their opportunity, sales would be opened to Las Vegas fans and that probably would begin in April.

The stadium model is one of the big draws of the Preview Center. But the walls are filled with memorabilia, and there are video screens with highlights from historic team moments. The team’s 1976, 1980 and 1983 Super Bowl trophies and rings are on display as is the 1967 American Football League championship trophy.

Digital displays throughout the center provide information on the sales process and some displays have cutaway views of every level of the stadium.

Shearer said the Raiders received an assist from the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League team which went through the process of selling tickets for its inaugural season a year ago.

An NFL schedule of games typically doesn’t come out until April. That means knowing when the team will play in Las Vegas in 2020 won’t be determined for another 25 months. However, at the end of the 2019 season, the Raiders will know which teams they’ll play since some of the schedule is determined by where they finish in the standings and a rotation of games with teams from other divisions. The only given is that the team will play home and away games against three teams within its division, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Town Square, which draws an estimated 18 million people a year, is also home to The Raider Image, an apparel store located just down the street from the Preview Center. Two Raider Image stores have opened in Southern Nevada, at Town Square and at the Galleria Mall at Sunset.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.