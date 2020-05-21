Stadium Authority to address UNLV football schedule — LIVESTREAM

The Review-Journal will livestream Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting that begins at 1 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, just off the Las Vegas Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting begins at 1 p.m.

The nine-member authority board is expected to receive updates on the construction of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, approve the 2020 UNLV home football schedule at the stadium and an eight-page access policy to a luxury suite being provided to the authority.

The board also will conduct a public hearing on the authority’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget that is expected to be negatively affected by hotel room closures in March, April and May. The authority is anticipating room-tax revenue of $18 million for the year. Historically, it has received between $4 million and $5 million a month.

