Stadium officials prep for agreements on Raiders, UNLV

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated June 8, 2017 - 4:29 pm

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority breezed through a report-filled board meeting Thursday, taking no major actions, but prepping for next month when a barrage of agreements involving the Raiders, UNLV and stadium financiers begin.

High on the priority list when the board meets again July 13 will be the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement, a document that will spell out procedures and policies relating to the Rebel football team using the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium being built by the Raiders at Interstate 15 and Russell Road west of Mandalay Bay.

Another key document the authority is expected to address next month will be a community benefits agreement that will assure subcontracts to minority and small businesses when construction, expected to begin near the end of the year, gets underway.

The board spent about a quarter of its 75-minute meeting talking about the intricacies of the UNLV agreement. In an outline developed by Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis, the authority’s contracted staff, 16 general topics with more than 100 items were unveiled to the authority board. Some of the topics already have been resolved, but others will take additional discussion at a yet-to-be-scheduled closed meeting.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

