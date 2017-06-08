Stadium officials prep for agreements on Raiders, UNLV

The top of the photo is the proposed site for the Raiders football stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The site sits along Interstate 15, between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue (right). (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority breezed through a report-filled board meeting Thursday, taking no major actions, but prepping for next month when a barrage of agreements involving the Raiders, UNLV and stadium financiers begin.

High on the priority list when the board meets again July 13 will be the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement, a document that will spell out procedures and policies relating to the Rebel football team using the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium being built by the Raiders at Interstate 15 and Russell Road west of Mandalay Bay.

Another key document the authority is expected to address next month will be a community benefits agreement that will assure subcontracts to minority and small businesses when construction, expected to begin near the end of the year, gets underway.

The board spent about a quarter of its 75-minute meeting talking about the intricacies of the UNLV agreement. In an outline developed by Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis, the authority’s contracted staff, 16 general topics with more than 100 items were unveiled to the authority board. Some of the topics already have been resolved, but others will take additional discussion at a yet-to-be-scheduled closed meeting.

Subcontractors meeting The contractors for the Las Vegas Stadium project have scheduled a meeting for subcontractors and suppliers in Henderson on June 15. Representatives of Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction and Henderson’s McCarthy Building Cos. have scheduled the meeting a 3 p.m. in the Estancia Ballroom at Green Valley Ranch. An invitation was posted Thursday on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority website. The invitation calls the event a subcontractor and supplier kickoff meeting where attendees will learn about the project, the scope of work, the timeline, procurement opportunities and goals, and to meet the project team. The invitation requests RSVPs.

