‘Stadium Walk’ to offer Allegiant Stadium tailgate option

Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, between the Mandalay Bay and Luxor, the central area of the Stadium Walk is a 130,000 square foot tailgate area located on the southeast corner of the Luxor.

A parking lot where MGM Resorts International plans to host tailgates for Allegiant Stadium events, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

View looking out Allegiant Stadium's lanai doors toward the Las Vegas Strip. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

MGM Resorts is ready to welcome Allegiant Stadium fans for pre-and-post game activities at its newly announced Stadium Walk.

Located off Las Vegas Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, between the Mandalay Bay and Luxor, the central area of the Stadium Walk is a 130,000 square foot tailgate area located on the southeast corner of the Luxor.

The area will be free and open to the public and will feature the Bud Light Beer Garden, which will offer food, entertainment, games and drinks, according to MGM Resorts’ website.

Food options on site include MGM concessionaires International Smoke, Public House, Beerhaus and Diablo’s Cantina.

The area will be open four hours before kickoff and remain open until the conclusion of the game or event at the $2 billion stadium.

“The upcoming football season is going to be more exciting than ever, especially in Las Vegas, as we welcome professional football fans into Allegiant Stadium for the first time,” Chuck Bowling, president and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor, said in a statement. “The experience we’ve created with MGM Resorts Stadium Walk will allow guests to build an entire Las Vegas getaway around each game, where they can enjoy the energy of a tailgate party on The Strip with the convenience of being right next door to the stadium.”

Coinciding with the Stadium Walk announcement, MGM is offering special hotel room deals at the Mandalay Bay and Luxor that feature up to $150 in food and beverage credit to be used at the tailgate area.

The site plans approved by the Clark County Commission this month include three configurations for possible structures ranging in area from 29,752 square feet to 54,846 square feet.

The tailgate lot is surrounded by a 6-foot decorative fence and will be accessible from pedestrian gates outside the Luxor.

“We’ve been in communication with them (MGM) about how they want to create a party-type environment for people coming from the Strip,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in April. “It will be part of the experience of going to a game and all the fans bonding as they walk across. I think it’s going to be pretty special.”

Officials project up to 25,000 fans will use Hacienda to walk from the Strip to Allegiant Stadium on event days.

Badain said it’s hoped that a Boring Co. Vegas Loop station will also be built in the area.

“We’re hopeful there will be some Boring tunnel locations over there, too,” he said. “It’s obviously going to be exciting for the destination to have it all along the resort corridor and connecting to the stadium made a lot of sense. As soon as they tell where they want the station we’ll find the space.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.