Stretch of road at Raiders stadium to be named after Al Davis

The site of the future Raiders stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis walks into the stadium before the Raiders' NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010.

New England Patriots fans pause for a moment of silence in honor of Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, who died Saturday, before the Patriots faced the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011.

The street address for the future Raiders’ stadium in Las Vegas will pay homage to the team’s former owner and onetime coach.

Clark County on Tuesday announced that the stadium’s address will officially be listed as 3333 Al Davis Way.

The address change was prompted by construction near the site, which forced the realignment of existing Aldebaran Avenue.

“Now there’s a 98-degree turn,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said, “so the east-west section of that street needed a new name.”

Pappa said new street signs in the area have not yet been installed.

Davis, perhaps best known for his motto “Just Win, Baby,” died in 2011 at the age of 82.

