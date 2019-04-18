Strip club sees boost from Las Vegas Raiders stadium construction

Crazy Horse III's main stage (Courtesy photo)

At least one business near the Raiders stadium is already cashing in on the project.

The $1.84 billion stadium is under construction at Russell Road and Interstate 15 and slated to open next year.

Crazy Horse 3, a strip club spanning more than 40,000 square feet, is a short walk from the Raiders’ future home. Its daytime business has probably doubled to tripled since stadium construction started, said Lindsay Feldman, the club’s director of brand marketing.

Amid the surge of guests, the number of performers checking in before 7-8 p.m. has doubled, and more dancers have called to ask about working there, she said.

Feldman said the club has been known for its big Super Bowl parties and that it plans to have more sports-related programming, including meet-and-greets with athletes.

It also added a craft-cocktail bar and is upgrading its VIP rooms.

“Obviously we want to cater to what’s happening right across the street from us,” Feldman said.

