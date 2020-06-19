Take a look inside the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium — PHOTOS

As dazzling as the stadium is on the outside, it’s just as, if not more, impressive inside the 1.75-million-square-foot facility.

A photo released by the Las Vegas Raiders shows the nearly complete Allegiant Stadium on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders)

This undated photo shows the construction progress of the eternal flame inside Allegiant Stadium in memory of Raiders founder Al Davis. (Clark County)

Step inside the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium as construction nears its final month, and it’s clear the interior is just as dazzling as the exterior.

Finishing touches are being put on several areas of the Raiders’ new home stadium, including club and suite spaces, mezzanine areas and more, as the July 31 completion date quickly approaches.

Interior photos taken by the Raiders reveal white marble flooring throughout the suites and suite mezzanine, with mostly black walls and modern lighting patterns, adding an upscale feel to one of the NFL’s newest stadiums.

Nearly finished escalators reveal a sleek, thin glass barrier, with a view looking outside the tinted glass curtain wall of the stadium’s shell.

Seat installation is almost complete, with that process expected to be wrapped up by the end of the month, according to the project’s construction schedule.

All the video boards and video ribbons have been installed throughout the stadium, with the largest, a 254-by-49-foot one, installed on the stadium’s south side.

With the Al Davis memorial torch fully installed on the building’s north end, work on the bar and the 55,000-square-foot club space that will feature the giant lanai doors is pushing ahead.

Progress on the stadium appears to be on schedule, and it should be ready to host its first major event Aug. 22, a sold-out Garth Brooks concert — that is if fans are allowed to attend live events at that time.

