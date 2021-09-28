Terrible Herbst looks to add supper club across from Allegiant Stadium

Terrible Herbst plans to add a 16,000 square foot supper club to the first floor of its planned four-story parking garage located across Polaris Avenue from Allegiant Stadium.

Terrible Herbst plans to add a 16,000 square foot supper club to the first floor of its planned four-story parking garage located across Polaris Avenue from Allegiant Stadium.

Plans call for the restaurant to be located on the first floor in the northeast portion of the parking structure, set to be located next to their warehouse, corporate office and Terrible Herbst convenience store, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

The interior of the planned restaurant is set to feature a main dining room, a bar, two private dining rooms, a kitchen and an office suite. An outside dining area is noted to be located on the north side of the supper club, and with access to the restaurant available via Dewey Drive to the north and stairs to Polaris Avenue to the east.

The previously approved parking structure will add 713 parking spaces to the area, bolstering event day parking for the $2 billion stadium.

The garage and street-side dining option would be one of the first steps toward the Stadium District plan recently accepted by Clark County commissioners.

“The use will provide an additional amenity for patrons before and after events at the stadium,” the plans read. “In addition, the use will help transform the existing industrial area to an entertainment district, which is consistent with the goals of the recently accepted Stadium District Plan.”

The exterior of the supper club will include a painted aluminum fascia, glass overhead roll-up doors, metal railing, and a painted concrete retaining wall, the plans state.

There was no timeline of when the parking garage and supper club would be open, but the plans are up for approval at next week’s Clark County Planning Commission meeting.

Representatives with Terrible Herbst weren’t immediately available for comment.

