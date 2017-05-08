Timeline shows Raiders stadium in Las Vegas completed by June 2020

Rendering of proposed Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas (MANICA Architecture)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority has issued a draft of a preliminary project timeline that shows completion of the 65,000-seat domed football stadium by June 2020, giving the Raiders three months to move in before their first NFL regular-season game.

The timeline shows a 30-month construction period beginning in January after stadium bonds are issued. Site work on 62 acres at Interstate 15 and Russell Road, purchased by the Raiders for $77.5 million on May 1, is targeted by December.

A 30-month construction timeframe is ambitious when compared with other recent stadium projects. It took crews just over 40 months to complete University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in 2006, and just over 32 months to finish U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2016.

Most of the focus on the draft timeline, posted Monday on the authority’s website, are actions and approvals that must occur in the next nine months.

