Use of luxury suite on agenda for Las Vegas Stadium Authority

When the Las Vegas Stadium Authority considers a lease agreement with the Oakland Raiders Thursday, it could vote on a newly introduced section of the document that spells out authority access to a stadium luxury box suite.

Rendering of proposed Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas (MANICA Architecture)

The site of the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium as seen from the roof of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium as seen from the roof of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium as seen from the roof of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The site of the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

When the Las Vegas Stadium Authority considers a lease agreement with the Oakland Raiders Thursday, it could vote on a newly introduced section of the document that spells out authority access to a stadium luxury box suite.

While an authority spokesman said use of the suite would be for “economic and community development purposes,” a similar agreement in Minnesota for U.S. Bank Stadium resulted in two officials with the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority resigning after a state audit found most of the seats were being used by family and friends of authority members.

The new section of the lease agreement, unveiled Monday when the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was posted, says that once the authority has contributed the public’s $750 million share of the stadium costs, authority members it will be given free access to one suite designated by the Raiders, an unspecified number of tickets to all games, excluding the Super Bowl or any championship game in which the Raiders are involved, and “a number of complimentary parking passes.”

Jeremy Aguero, a principal for Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, which serves as staff to the authority, said the Raiders offered the suite for marketing purposes, a common arrangement between a team and a board with stadium oversight.

Leveraging the stadium

“The language was added to the lease agreement because the Raiders and the authority agreed that having a suite that could be used for economic and community development purposes would be a positive way to leverage the stadium as a community asset,” Aguero said in an email explaining the new section of the lease agreement.

“The Raiders did not need to provide such a suite, but generously did,” he said. “The authority will ultimately need to set a policy for the use of the suite; however, it is not provided for nor intended to be a benefit or perk for authority board members themselves.”

That’s how a similar agreement between the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority was billed for two suites at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the NFL’s Super Bowl game was played last month.

About a week after the audit was made public, authority chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale announced plans to resign from their positions. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Kelm-Helgen apologized for the suite issue, but defended the authority, saying giving tickets to friends and family was standard practice for such stadiums.

The audit recommended that the Minnesota Legislature enact laws to control the authority’s use of complimentary tickets to events at U.S. Bank Stadium, to allow one or both of the authority’s suites to be used for nonprofit charitable purposes and to control the use of complimentary tickets at all sports and entertainment facilities built with public money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updatres.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.