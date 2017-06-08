ad-fullscreen
Watch discussion of UNLV agreement for Raiders stadium — LIVE STREAM

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 12:23 pm
 

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board is expected to discuss, but take no action on, a UNLV Joint-Use Agreement as well as a personal seat license agreement with the Oakland Raiders when it meets Thursday.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center commission chambers and will be live-streamed by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

