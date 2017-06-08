Watch discussion of UNLV agreement for Raiders stadium — LIVE STREAM

The top of the photo is the proposed site for the Raiders football stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The site sits along Interstate 15, between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue (right). (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The proposed site for the Raiders football stadium, right, near Interstate 15 and Russell Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Mandalay Bay is to the left of the site. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board is expected to discuss, but take no action on, a UNLV Joint-Use Agreement as well as a personal seat license agreement with the Oakland Raiders when it meets Thursday.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center commission chambers and will be live-streamed by the Review-Journal.

Subcontractors meeting The contractors for the Las Vegas Stadium project have scheduled a meeting for subcontractors and suppliers in Henderson on June 15. Representatives of Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction and Henderson’s McCarthy Building Cos. have scheduled the meeting a 3 p.m. in the Estancia Ballroom at Green Valley Ranch. An invitation was posted Thursday on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority website. The invitation calls the event a subcontractor and supplier kickoff meeting where attendees will learn about the project, the scope of work, the timeline, procurement opportunities and goals, and to meet the project team. The invitation requests RSVPs.

36.090829, -115.183499