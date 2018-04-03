Stadium

With one dissent, county OKs bonds sale for Las Vegas Raiders stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2018 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2018 - 5:22 pm

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani has consistently opposed the public’s $750 million subsidy for the 65,000-seat indoor football stadium being built by the Oakland Raiders.

Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and other commissioners have consistently supported it.

Why would anything be different Tuesday as commissioners neared the financial finish line for funding the project?

Commissioners discussed an 86-page bond ordinance for about 40 minutes before voting 6-1 to approve the financing mechanism for the public’s share in building the $1.8 billion venue the Raiders are building at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

Developers plan to have the stadium completed in the summer of 2020 in time for the 2020 NFL and collegiate football seasons.

The only drama Tuesday was whether Giunchigliani would join the majority in the interest of board unity.

She didn’t. Both sides voiced their political points, then voted the way everyone thought they would. Giunchigliani and Sisolak are both seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Bond pricing, sale up next

Later this month, the county’s financial leaders will get reports from bond market analysts, assess the market, set an interest rate to pay for the cost of borrowing the money and sell the bonds through a consortium of seven banks underwriting the sale.

Raiders President Marc Badain, Don Webb, chief operating officer for the Raiders’ StadCo stadium construction subsidiary, and principal-in-charge John Wood of Mortenson Construction, the general contractor for the project, were at the meeting but didn’t make a presentation.

The financially conservative bond package includes numerous safeguards to protect the public’s interest.

The bonds are structured to mature over 30 years with escalating debt service and a debt service coverage ratio 1½ times the forecast payment. Initially, the bond issue will fund a debt-service reserve fund equal to one year of average annual debt service. In addition, available room tax revenue in the future will fund an additional reserve to ultimately achieve a debt-service reserve fund equal to two years of average annual debt service.

The Raiders also have signed a non-relocation agreement that would require them to pay off the bonds according to the planned 30-year payment schedule if they leave, even if the county retires the bonds early.

Subsidy opposed

Prior to the vote, Giunchigliani said she’s never opposed the stadium — just the enormity of the public subsidy.

“I have never been opposed to a stadium,” Giunchigliani said. “I love football. Actually, I love the (Chicago) Bears. I’m not opposed to this. I want jobs, but I still remain opposed to the single largest public subsidy in the United States. I know that there’s been coverages, but this public subsidy, it should have gone into other priorities.”

In testimony from Applied Analyst principal Jeremy Aguero, who serves as the staff of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, it was estimated that the sales, commerce, entertainment and payroll taxes that would result from the presence of the Raiders and the stadium would generate between $40 million and $45 million annually once operations begin.

But Giunchigliani noted that because the stadium ultimately would belong to the county, no property taxes would be collected.

“I appreciate that they’re going to pay close to $45 million, but they’re not paying property tax,” she said. “I think there are just some things that should have been looked at and we shouldn’t be giving away close to $750 million to millionaires.”

She also said she’s concerned about the as-yet-unresolved parking shortage at the stadium site.

She drew comparisons to the privately funded T-Mobile Arena.

‘Not good policy’

“Our (Vegas) Golden Knights didn’t ask for a public subsidy and the new Madison Square Garden (Sphere project) that’s going to go in didn’t ask for a public subsidy and it’s just very frustrating for me,” she said. “As much as I want this and I want the jobs and I want the opportunities, it’s not good public policy and I will be casting a no vote.”

Commissioner Larry Brown and Sisolak countered that the stadium will provide its stated economic development purpose, that thousands of jobs will be provided and the UNLV football team also will have a new place to play, which should boost the entire university’s fortunes.

“At the end of the day, this is good for Las Vegas,” Brown said. “Not only the jobs, but bringing the NFL and and NHL and all these other things as we see this renaissance in Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of the World has now added this sports component. This is all good.

“I am 110 percent supportive of this primarily because of the effort the county has put into this in protecting our own, protecting not only the integrity of our organization, but protecting the citizens of Clark County,” Brown said.

Sisolak said the project has been thoroughly reviewed.

“I have obviously been involved in this since the beginning and there’s not been a project in my 10 years on this commission that we have vetted as thoroughly as this one, from the SNTIC (Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee) to the (Nevada) Legislature to the Stadium Authority. I think every question has been asked and answered numerous times and you may not like the answer, but the questions have all been asked and I appreciate that,” Sisolak said. “To me, it’s an enormous shot in the arm for our economy and the tens of thousands of jobs created on the site is something that is going to live on for a long, long time.”

Big future events

Sisolak envisions the stadium becoming a site for big events in the future.

“We saw the (NCAA basketball) Final Four on TV last night and I think that’s something we have a good chance of having, a Final Four played in that stadium,” he said. “I think we have a great chance at having a Super Bowl played in that stadium. Millions of people will attend events over the life of that stadium in Clark County and it is going to generate somewhere in the range of $12 million to $15 million annually for education as a result of the revenue that’s going to come out of that stadium.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Gruden hoping free agents can establish culture
Michael Gehlken reports from the NFL Meetings in Orlando, including what the Raiders are doing there as well as what Jon Gruden meant by "throwing it back to 1998."
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Stadium Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like