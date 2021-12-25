Wynn Field Club at Allegiant offers only-in-Vegas experience

Las Vegas has been advertised as the sports and entertainment capital of the world by tourism officials, with a perfect mix of the two found in the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium.

That’s where you’ll find the Wynn Field Club, an only-in-Las-Vegas stadium feature boasting a full-fledged nightclub at field level. The club, made possible by a founding partnership deal between Wynn Las Vegas and stadium officials and the Raiders, is open for all Raiders home games and other select Allegiant Stadium events that boast a large capacity.

The 10,691-square-foot space was designed by Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica and features 29 booths, 18 dining tables, four bars, dual DJ booths, 39 televisions and a large LED screen to catch the action inside and out. The space can fit a crowd of 719 guests.

Club General Manager Hunter Beaty is a veteran of the Las Vegas nightlife industry who said the focus is making the facility live up to the standards of the popular XS and Encore Beach Club locations under the Wynn Nightlife umbrella.

“Everything as far as before and after the game is what we do, but obviously when the football game is going on, the centerpiece of the stadium is the football game,” Beaty said.

“We want to make sure that our guests get a chance to see the game, but we want to offer them something that might be a little bit before or after. This is something not seen anywhere else in the country. Other places have nightclubs in their venues, but they’re often up in the rafters. They’re not the length of the end zone at field level.”

Club experience

The club has a dedicated entrance on the east side of the stadium, allowing patrons to skip the madness at the main gates. Wynn also offers customers who have table reservations at the club transportation between the stadium and the casino.

Fans in the club have routinely become part of the action when the Raiders score a touchdown in the end zone, most notably in Week 1 when Derek Carr connected with Zay Jones for the game-winning touchdown on Monday Night Football.

Multiple Raiders were mobbed by fans as they leaped onto the wall bordering the club, with the rest of the team running over to join in the celebration.

“The first game of the season couldn’t have worked out any better for us,” Beaty said. “The game-winning touchdown scored by Zay Jones, then he literally runs across the entire venue, with our fans within inches of him. … We’ve had a lot of that, and it’s been really exciting.”

Patrons can gain access to the club by either purchasing general admission access or by making table reservations.

Prices for both vary, with NFL games this season ranging between $500 and $750, depending on the game. That gets the customer into the stadium and the Wynn Field Club and access to the standing room-only spaces that offer some of the best views of the game.

Then there are the more costly table reservations that come with a minimum spend by those who choose the elevated experience.

The minimum varies by event and table location, with tables able to host between 10 and 15 people. For the Garth Brooks concert in July, Wynn Field Club listed minimum purchases for tables as between $2,000 and $15,000, before fees and gratuity. The price for the $15,000 minimum-spend table in the front row jumped to $20,578 when a venue fee, gratuity and sales tax were added in.

“For concerts it might be a little bit lower. For Raider games, it’s obviously our peak business, but it really just depends on the event,” Beaty said.

Dining options

Clubbers also have an array of food options available to them, ranging from the game day menu that features almost two dozen items, including Charlie’s Famous Pretzel ($19), chicken tenders ($22) and Baja blackened shrimp tacos ($26).

Then there’s the table service menu that must be ordered five days in advance of an event. That premium menu includes offerings such as a tiered shellfish tower that serves four people ($260) and Black Gold, a 250-gram serving of Kolikoff golden osetra caviar ($1,500) that serves between six and eight people.

“Part of this deal was we wanted to be as Wynn as possible, so the Wynn culinary team from the hotel takes care of all the food and beverage inside the venue,” Beaty said.

Mixing of fans

During the Dec. 5 game against Washington, fans in the club could be heard boasting about having “the best seats in the house.” One clubgoer rooting for Washington suggested that all Raiders games be converted to home games so every fan base could experience the club and the stadium.

No matter who the customer is cheering for during the game, the bottom line is they have been taking to the unique stadium space with enthusiasm.

“The biggest takeaway we have so far is that people love to be in the space from start to finish,” Beaty said. “If you come at halftime, we have a line out the door, and we tend to hit capacity at every single game.”

Star power

Various celebrities have joined in the action in the club, including former Raider Darren McFadden, rapper Lil Jon, former NFL star Chad Ochocinco, Chumlee of Pawn Stars fame and UFC fighters like Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski.

Superstar DJs like Marshmello and Diplo also routinely make appearances, with Diplo playing an hour set at the after party of the Dec. 5 game.

“It’s a cool environment after the game,” Beaty said. “You’re either celebrating or you’re drinking your sorrows away from your team losing. Either way, we have fans from both teams hanging around after the game enjoying the music.”

Any fan with a ticket to the game can attend the after party, provided the club hasn’t reached its capacity.

Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said the club “brings a truly unique Las Vegas atmosphere to Allegiant Stadium. As leaders in developing nightclub experiences, Wynn helped us bring luxury and impeccable service to the space with proximity to the field that makes it an incredible environment for fans.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.