Star Nursery hiring for variety of positions in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 3:34 pm
 
Brian Beeler, in outdoor sales at Star Nursery, moves a Christmas tree at Star Nursery in Las V ...
Brian Beeler, in outdoor sales at Star Nursery, moves a Christmas tree at Star Nursery in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Star Nursery Garden Center announced Monday it is hiring for a number of positions at its locations throughout Nevada.

The retailer is looking for sales, cashiers, yard workers, drivers, carry outs and truck driver positions as well as managers, among other posts.

Applicants are encouraged to download an application at www.starnursery.com and drop off the completed form at any Star Nursery stores.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

