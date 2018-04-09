‘Star Wars’ attraction opening on Las Vegas Strip

A “Star Wars” virtual reality attraction will open on the Las Vegas Strip later this month.

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A new "Star Wars" virtual reality attraction opens on the Las Vegas Strip later this month. The attraction will be inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo. (The Void)

A “Star Wars” virtual reality attraction will open on the Las Vegas Strip later this month.

With ticket prices starting at $32.95 a person, participants will be able to hear, touch and smell environments from the science fiction franchise, according to a statement Monday.

Particpants, who must be age 10 or older, will work in teams of four to navigate a storyline that includes breaking into an enemy base alongside characters from the franchise.

The Void, a startup, developed the experience with Lucasfilm’s ILMxLab and opened two locations in London as well as in Orlando in December.

Tickets for “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” went on sale Monday. The attraction, located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian and Palazzo, opens April 27 at 10 a.m.

Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.